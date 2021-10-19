IMF predicts growth for Azerbaijan's GDP

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 19

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) predicts Azerbaijan's GDP to grow by 23.5 percent by late 2021, Trend reports with reference to the IMF report.

Azerbaijan's GDP this year, according to the IMF forecasts, will amount to $52.6 billion.

The report says that Azerbaijan's GDP will reach $54.7 billion in 2022.

Earlier, the IMF stated that Azerbaijan's payment balance surplus will amount to 7.8 percent of GDP in 2021, compared with 1.1 percent in the previous report. And in 2022, the payments balance surplus will amount to 7.7 percent of GDP against 0.5 percent in the April report. In 2026, this figure is projected at 4.3 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev