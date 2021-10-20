Azerbaijan deputy minister talks number of non-ferrous metal deposits in liberated territories
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.20
Trend:
There are 167 non-ferrous metal deposits in the Azerbaijani territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 Second Karabakh War], Deputy Minister of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan Vugar Karimov said, speaking at the Rebuild Karabakh and BakuBuild exhibitions that opened on Oct.20 at the Baku Expo Center, Trend reports.
