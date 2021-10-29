Azerbaijan’s Central Bank denies artificially supporting stable national currency rate

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct.29

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Central Bank of Azerbaijan has denied information on artificially keeping the manat exchange rate at a stable level, Trend reports referring to Chairman of the Board of the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Elman Rustamov.

Rustamov made the remark during a press conference on Friday.

According to Rustamov, the allegations of artificially keeping the national currency at a stable level, are baseless.

"The Central Bank plays only the role of an agent in the transfer of funds from the State Oil Fund, and this process can be called fiscal," Rustamov stressed.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @agdzhaev