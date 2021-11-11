Azerbaijan creating unified system on e-registration of documents - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 11

A unified system is being created in Azerbaijan in connection with the e-registration of documents, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said at a joint meeting of the Law Policy and State Building Committee, Defence, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connections of the Azerbaijani parliament and the Disciplinary Commission, Trend reports.

“All state organizations will have an access to this system,” the minister said.