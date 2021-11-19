Belarus, Azerbaijan discuss perspective areas for cooperation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 19

Belarus has the potential to expand cooperation with Azerbaijan in such areas as tourism, logistics, trade, construction, including participation in the construction of social facilities and others in Azerbaijan, the Minister of Economy of Belarus Alexander Chervyakov said, Trend reports on Nov. 19 citing the ministry.

Chervyakov made the remark during a meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan to this country Ulvi Bakhshaliyev.

According to the ministry, the countries intend to increase mutual trade and increase the supply of Belarusian food, engineering products, building materials, and other goods.

Bakhshaliyev noted that the construction of agricultural towns using the Belarusian experience, as well as the expansion of joint ventures may be in demand in Azerbaijan.

Besides, the parties discussed the issues of building cooperative production chains, which will not only increase trade turnover but also make it more balanced.

