SOCAR’s STAR refinery tests numerous types of crude oil

IZMIR, Turkey, Dec. 1

By Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:

The STAR refinery of the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan has tested 28 different types of crude oil, head of the SOCAR Turkey Refinery and Petrochemicals Business Unit, director general of Petkim petrochemical complex Anar Mammadov said at a press conference for the Azerbaijani reporters, Trend reports.

Mammadov said that today the refinery buys oil mainly from Kazakhstan, Russia, Norway, as well as from Tunisia, Morocco, and the Mediterranean countries.

“There are some countries buying more Azerbaijani oil,” director general said. “From this point of view, the refining of Azerbaijan’s oil at the STAR plant is considered unprofitable.”