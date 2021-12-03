SOFAZ significantly increases volume of currency sold at auctions
Latest
Azerbaijan’s justice ministry talks number of people released under amnesty act from correctional institution No. 1 (PHOTO)
Poland plans to cover all gas demand by supplies other than from Eastern direction in 2022 – ministry (Exclusive)
Egyptian Foreign Ministry expresses condolences to Azerbaijan in connection with helicopter crash (PHOTO)
Number of historical, cultural monuments recently discovered on Azerbaijan’s liberated lands revealed
Azerbaijan discloses area of liberated territories de-mined by its military engineering-fortification units