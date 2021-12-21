Azerbaijan reduces export duty rate on leather goods
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 21
Trend:
The export duty rate on leather goods has been reduced in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.
The resolution was prepared to stimulate the production of competitive non-oil products in Azerbaijan, improve the supply of raw materials and ensure the efficient operation of local industrial and processing enterprises, in which leather and leather goods are used as raw materials.
The resolution envisages the extension of the period until December 31, 2023 by maintaining the current rate of urgent export duties which are applied to leather goods by decreasing the export duty rate which is applied to these goods from $350 to $150 per ton.
