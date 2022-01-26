Russian companies submitted 14 applications for participation in restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories - ambassador

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 26

By Sadraddin Aghjayev – Trend:

Russian companies have submitted 14 applications for participating in the restoration of Azerbaijan’s liberated territories, Russian Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary to Azerbaijan Mikhail Bocharnikov said at a press conference on the results of 2021, Trend reports.

According to him, the companies’ activities are mainly focused on the areas of agriculture, railway construction, power facilities, as well as other works.

"I cannot yet say how many of these applications will be accepted by the Azerbaijani side," Bocharnikov stated.

In 2021, the representatives of Russian companies organized two large business missions to Azerbaijan. Economic cooperation, including activities in liberated Karabakh, was discussed at the business forums.