Azerbaijan records growth of production in industrial zones in 2021
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27
By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:
Azerbaijan's industrial zones produced 2.4 billion manats ($1.4 billion) worth of goods in 2021, which is 88.3 percent more than the previous year, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message in Twitter.
“In 2021, the share of industrial zones in the non-oil industrial production increased to 15.5 percent, whilst the share in growth of non-oil industrial production was 30 percent,” the minister tweeted.
Jabbarov tweeted that industrial zones play an important role in the diversification of the economy, especially in the development of the non-oil industry.
