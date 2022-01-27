Azerbaijan to hold auction for helicopters (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 27

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The State Committee on Property Issues under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Economy will put up three helicopters being the state property on March 1, 2022, Trend reports referring to the committee.

According to the committee, the starting price of each helicopter (one Airbus EC-135P2 and two Airbus EC-155B1) is two million manat ($1.18 million).

All those wishing to partake in the auction on the official website of the committee (emlak.gov.az) or on the privatization portal (privatization.az) must, after registering, pay a deposit of 10 percent of the initial auction price of the state property.

Interested participants can also observe the auction online.

On the day of the auction, bidding can be joined by selecting the section ‘Electronic auction’ on the e-services portal (e-emdk.gov.az).