AZAL issues appeal on air ticket sales in Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 9

Trend:

Azerbaijan Airlines CJSC (AZAL) has issued an appeal in relation to the sale of air tickets en the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route, Trend reports.

Information about the sale of air tickets by various travel agencies in the Baku-Nakhchivan-Baku route is being disseminated on social media. In order to prevent fraud, all tickets on this route can be purchased in three ways:

- via the official website of the airline www.azal.az;

- at the central airline sales office in Baku (Nizami Street 126A), as well as in Nakhchivan, Sumgayit and Ganja;

- at the air ticket sales offices at the Heydar Aliyev International Airport and the Nakhchivan International Airport.

Otherwise, passengers may become victims of scammers.

The cost of a ticket on this route is determined by the Tariff (Price) Council of Azerbaijan and amounts to 50 manat ($29.4) one way for citizens of the country, and 70 manat ($41.19) one way - for foreign citizens. There is a discount for children under the age of 12, students and disabled people of the 1st and 2nd groups, settling at 40 manat ($23.5), and the ticket is free of charge for children under two years old.

"Azerbaijan Airlines also reserves the right to apply to law enforcement agencies for investigating similar actions on the part of travel companies or individuals," AZAL stated.