Export of non-oil products reaches highest historical figure in Azerbaijan – minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 14

By Nazrin Israfilova - Trend:

The export of non-oil products increased by 47.2 percent in Azerbaijan in 2021compared to the previous year and reached the highest historical figure, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov’s message on Twitter.

“Expansion of production of competitive products in Azerbaijan has a positive impact on non-oil exports,” the minister tweeted.