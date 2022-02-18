Azerbaijan eyes to build astronomical station in Kalbajar - National Academy of Sciences
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb. 18
By Farid Zohrabov - Trend:
An astronomical station will be built after the creation of infrastructure in the Azerbaijani lands liberated from Armenia’s occupation, Executive Director of the Shamakhi Astrophysical Observatory of the National Academy of Sciences of Azerbaijan (ANAS), Professor Nariman Ismayilov said in response to Trend’s request.
Ismayilov added that it is necessary to conduct corresponding research within a year to clarify the future location of the astronomical station.
“We plan to build an astronomical station in Kalbajar district,” professor said. “It must be located at an altitude of 3,000 meters above the sea level. There are such heights in Kalbajar district.”
