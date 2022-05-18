Foreign enterprises have keen interest in Azerbaijan's 2022 exhibitions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. The 15th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition 'Caspian Agro' and the 27th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition 'InterFood Azerbaijan' are the most significant events of their kind, Azerbaijan's Minister of Agriculture Inam Karimov said at the opening ceremony of exhibitions, Trend reports.

According to him, foreign enterprises have a keen interest in the exhibitions attended by around 450 companies from almost 25 countries.

"As many as 350 of these enterprises are foreign companies. Their interest in these exhibitions is a result of the country's agricultural development, and state support for this area. The main purpose is to familiarize farmers with the innovations presented at the exhibition," Karimov said.

He also stressed that the Israeli and Turkish ministers of agriculture, as well as other guests, are on a visit to Baku.

As Karimov noted, bilateral cooperation issues will also be addressed within the framework of the exhibitions.