MUSIAD Azerbaijan prepares development strategy for 2022 (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. MUSIAD Azerbaijan Association prepared a development strategy for 2022 at its beginning, the association’s head Rashad Jabirli told Trend.

According to Jabirli, the Azerbaijani branch of Turkish MUSIAD (Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association) is working to develop business relations in such sectors as agriculture and tourism.

"We are aimed at strengthening bilateral relations between the business of Azerbaijan and Turkey. A few months ago, MUSIAD and TUIB (Turkish-Azerbaijan Businessmen and Industrialists Public Union) discussed the issues of expanding investments in the country's business, especially in the fields of agriculture and tourism, with the Azerbaijani side,” he reminded. “In this direction, it’s planned to hold B2B meetings with nearly 50 representatives of Azerbaijani business.”

“I also want to remind about the international forum held in Azerbaijan in November 2021, which was attended by about 570 businessmen and companies from 32 countries,” the branch’s head noted. “Today we continue to negotiate with the participants of this forum in order to attract their investments to the Azerbaijani market.”

Besides, according to him, MUSIAD EXPO exhibition is planned to be held in Istanbul in November this year.

"The stand of the Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency is expected to be demonstrated at this exhibition. With the support of this agency, a number of Azerbaijani companies with export potential will also take part in it," Jabirli said.

Speaking about the 15th Caspian Agro International Agricultural Exhibition and the 27th International Food Industry Exhibition InterFood Azerbaijan taking place in Baku, he noted that this is an additional incentive for SMEs (small and medium-sized enterprises) to expand their international ties.

"A large number of Turkish companies with a local office operate in Azerbaijan. They have always taken an active part in exhibitions held in Baku and regions of the country, especially in the agriculture and construction sectors. Holding such exhibitions, especially in the post-COVID-19 pandemic period, creates additional opportunities for enhancing business activity," added Jabirli.