British specialized companies to share their experience with Azerbaijan - ambassador (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 18. UK Ambassador to Azerbaijan James Sharp took part in presenting the national British stand at the 'Caspian Agro' exhibition in Baku, Trend reports via the ambassador's Twitter account.

The 15th Anniversary Azerbaijan International Agriculture Exhibition 'Caspian Agro' and the 27th Azerbaijan International Food Industry Exhibition - 'InterFood Azerbaijan' opened at the Baku Expo Center on May 18.

Ambassador Sharp pointed out that six British companies specializing in smart agriculture, sustainable water management, and plant nutrition solutions will share their experience with Azerbaijani companies.