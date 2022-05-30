...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

Economy Materials 30 May 2022 13:13
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.734 manat (0.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.

The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,152.6721 manat, up by 58.8761 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of gold

May 16

3,073.8975

May 23

3,152.8710

May 17

3,100.7490

May 24

3,154.6730

May 18

3,075.8695

May 25

3,167.2020

May 19

3,086.2225

May 26

3,137.4775

May 20

3,132.2415

May 27

3,151.1370

Average weekly

3,093.7960

Average weekly

3,152.6721

The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3472 manat (0.93 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2524 manat, increasing by 0.6954 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of silver

May 16

35.7221

May 23

37.1997

May 17

36.6957

May 24

36.9838

May 18

36.6359

May 25

37.5012

May 19

36,4660

May 26

37.0302

May 20

37.2651

May 27

37.5469

Average weekly

36.5570

Average weekly

37.2524

The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 14.7135 manat (0.9 percent) this week.

The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,625.4669 manat, which was 13.7989 manat (0.86 percent) more than the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of platinum

May 16

1,609.1690

May 23

1,640.6530

May 17

1,605.8200

May 24

1,628.7020

May 18

1,620.8905

May 25

1,627.2910

May 19

1,586.4315

May 26

1,604.7490

May 20

1,636.0290

May 27

1,625.9395

Average weekly

1,611.6680

Average weekly

1,625.4669

The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 36.4735 manat (1.07 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.

Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.037 manat, down by 0.3655 manat (0.01 percent) compared to the previous week.

Change in price of one ounce of palladium

May 16

3,327.8265

May 23

3,399.9405

May 17

3,402.5670

May 24

3,411.4410

May 18

3,473.0490

May 25

3,440.6215

May 19

3,449.9290

May 26

3,401.7680

May 20

3,438.6410

May 27

3,436.4140

Average weekly

3,418.4025

Average weekly

3,418.0370
