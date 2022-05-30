Weekly review of Azerbaijan's precious metals market

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 30. An ounce of gold in Azerbaijan has decreased by 1.734 manat (0.05 percent) this week, Trend reports.
The average price of one ounce of gold amounted to 3,152.6721 manat, up by 58.8761 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of gold
|
May 16
|
3,073.8975
|
May 23
|
3,152.8710
|
May 17
|
3,100.7490
|
May 24
|
3,154.6730
|
May 18
|
3,075.8695
|
May 25
|
3,167.2020
|
May 19
|
3,086.2225
|
May 26
|
3,137.4775
|
May 20
|
3,132.2415
|
May 27
|
3,151.1370
|
Average weekly
|
3,093.7960
|
Average weekly
|
3,152.6721
The price of an ounce of silver in Azerbaijan has increased by 0.3472 manat (0.93 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of silver totaled 37.2524 manat, increasing by 0.6954 manat (1.9 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of silver
|
May 16
|
35.7221
|
May 23
|
37.1997
|
May 17
|
36.6957
|
May 24
|
36.9838
|
May 18
|
36.6359
|
May 25
|
37.5012
|
May 19
|
36,4660
|
May 26
|
37.0302
|
May 20
|
37.2651
|
May 27
|
37.5469
|
Average weekly
|
36.5570
|
Average weekly
|
37.2524
The price of an ounce of platinum in Azerbaijan has decreased by 14.7135 manat (0.9 percent) this week.
The average price of an ounce of platinum was 1,625.4669 manat, which was 13.7989 manat (0.86 percent) more than the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of platinum
|
May 16
|
1,609.1690
|
May 23
|
1,640.6530
|
May 17
|
1,605.8200
|
May 24
|
1,628.7020
|
May 18
|
1,620.8905
|
May 25
|
1,627.2910
|
May 19
|
1,586.4315
|
May 26
|
1,604.7490
|
May 20
|
1,636.0290
|
May 27
|
1,625.9395
|
Average weekly
|
1,611.6680
|
Average weekly
|
1,625.4669
The price of an ounce of palladium increased by 36.4735 manat (1.07 percent) in Azerbaijan this week.
Accordingly, the average price of one ounce of palladium totaled 3,418.037 manat, down by 0.3655 manat (0.01 percent) compared to the previous week.
|
Change in price of one ounce of palladium
|
May 16
|
3,327.8265
|
May 23
|
3,399.9405
|
May 17
|
3,402.5670
|
May 24
|
3,411.4410
|
May 18
|
3,473.0490
|
May 25
|
3,440.6215
|
May 19
|
3,449.9290
|
May 26
|
3,401.7680
|
May 20
|
3,438.6410
|
May 27
|
3,436.4140
|
Average weekly
|
3,418.4025
|
Average weekly
|
3,418.0370