Azerbaijan talks state budget revenues for January through May 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 20. Government budget revenues reached 12.4 billion manat ($7.3 billion), or 110.8 percent of the forecast figure, in Azerbaijan in first five months 2022, Azerbaijani Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports.

Sharifov made the statement during a discussion of amendments to the law ‘On the State Budget of Azerbaijan Republic for 2022’ at a meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijan’s Parliament (Milli Majlis).

The minister noted that the mentioned budget revenues resulted in 2.7 billion manat ($1.5 billion), or about 28 percent more than in the same period last year.

The non-oil sector accounted for 6.3 billion manat ($3.7 billion) of state budget revenues, which is 1.5 billion manat ($882.3 million) or 33.4 percent more than in the same period last year.