BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 4. Entrepreneurs wishing to become residents of the Aghdam Industrial Park submitted 15 projects with a total investment value of over 60 million manat ($35.3 million), Minister of Economy of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"As many as 800 people will be provided with permanent jobs as a result of the implementation of these projects that are currently under consideration," the minister wrote.