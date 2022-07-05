New appointments made for Azerbaijan Banks Association

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 5. New appointments have been made for the Azerbaijan Banks Association (ABA), Trend reports citing the ABA.

CEO and Chairman of the Executive Board of PASHA Bank Javid Guliyev has been selected as Member of the Association's Presidium, while ABA Chief Economist Azizagha Hakhverdiyev has been appointed Acting Head of the Azerbaijan Bank Training Center.

The corresponding decision was made at the regular meeting of the ABA's presidium.

The Azerbaijan Banks Association was founded by the initiative of commercial banks in 1990. Its primary objective is to represent the interests of member organizations, assist in meeting their needs in various business services, as well as to coordinate their activities. Currently, ABA membership is comprised of 26 banks and five non-banking organizations.