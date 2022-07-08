Azerbaijan informs Russian businessmen about possibilities of its FEZs

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 8. A meeting was held in Moscow between Export and Investment Promotion Agency of the Republic of Azerbaijan (AZPROMO) Advisor Zohrab Gadirov, Trade Representative of Azerbaijan in Russia Ruslan Aliyev and Co-owner of Russian TechnoNICOL company Sergey Kolesnikov, Trend reports with reference to AZPROMO.

An exchange of views took place, at the meeting, on the possibilities of expanding cooperation in the investment and business areas.

Gadirov informed the Russian side about the measures being taken to steadily improve the business environment in Azerbaijan, create and develop industrial zones, about Alat Free Economic Zone (FEZ), which creates additional opportunities for attracting investment in the non-oil sector.