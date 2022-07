BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 14. The Turkish ASELSAN defense company will launch work on "Nano Robot" project for the first time, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

Within the project, micro UAVs in the form of insects will be produced.

ASELSAN is conducting researches in the field of aerodynamics and the use of "smart" materials and mechanisms in the production of the UAVs.

Such micro-UAVs will be mainly used for critical operations, including search and rescue missions.