...
Weekly review of Azerbaijan's foreign exchange market

Economy Materials 23 July 2022 11:59
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 23. The official exchange rate of the Azerbaijani manat against the US dollar, set by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan Republic (CBA), remained unchanged this week, Trend reports.

The average weighted rate based on the results of the week was 1.7 AZN/1 USD.

Official AZN/USD exchange rate

July 11

1.7

July 18

1.7

July 12

1.7

July 19

1.7

July 13

1.7

July 20

1.7

July 14

1.7

July 21

1.7

July 15

1.7

July 22

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

Average weekly

1.7

The official exchange rate of the manat against the euro has increased by 0.0155 manat. The average AZN/EUR rate has risen by 0.0162 and amounted to 1.7298 manat.

Official AZN/EUR exchange rate

July 11

1.7263

July 18

1.7154

July 12

1.7263

July 19

1.7229

July 13

1.7060

July 20

1.7419

July 14

1.7040

July 21

1.7377

July 15

1.7052

July 22

1.7309

Average weekly

1.7136

Average weekly

1.7298

The official exchange rate of the manat against the ruble has decreased by 0.0003 manat. The average AZN/RUB rate has risen by 0.0024 manat and reached 0.0300 manat per ruble.

Official AZN/RUB exchange rate

July 11

0.0270

July 18

0.0298

July 12

0.0270

July 19

0.0297

July 13

0.0279

July 20

0.0301

July 14

0.0281

July 21

0.0310

July 15

0.0282

July 22

0.0295

Average weekly

0.0276

Average weekly

0.0300

The official exchange rate of the manat against the Turkish lira has dropped by 0.0018 manat. The average AZN/TRY rate has declined by 0.0011 manat and totaled 0.0969 manat per Turkish lira.

Official AZN/TRY exchange rate

July 11

0.0985

July 18

0.0977

July 12

0.0985

July 19

0.0973

July 13

0.0981

July 20

0.0968

July 14

0.0974

July 21

0.0967

July 15

0.0973

July 22

0.0959

Average weekly

0.0980

Average weekly

0.0969
