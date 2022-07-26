Great Return to remain accelerator of economic growth for Azerbaijan - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 26. Great Return to Azerbaijan’s liberated from Armenian occupation lands will remain an accelerator of economic growth for the country, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Mikayil Jabbarov said on the air of Azerbaijan Television (AZTV), Trend reports.

According to Jabbarov, the main task is to ensure the Great Return and to create an economic base for it.

"We can already talk about resolving two issues. Firstly, this is security. We are all witnesses to the fact that entrepreneurs, media representatives, and other citizens can freely travel to the liberated territories in the appropriate manner," he said.

"The second is infrastructure support. A number of works are being implemented at a rapid pace in this direction, new airports, roads are being built, energy and water supply are being provided," Jabbarov said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan links sustainable economic activity and investment with the Great Return.

"Two special economic zones have been created in liberated lands - Aghdam Free Economic Zone in Aghdam region, and Araz Valley Economic Zone in Jabrayil region. There are many entrepreneurs whose applications are at the final stage of consideration. These are Azerbaijani investors and entrepreneurs, but we have already received signs about the interest of foreign investors," Jabbarov added.