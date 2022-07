Azerbaijani minister reveals amount of loans issued to entrepreneurs due to subsidizing interest on existing loans

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 27. The Azerbaijani entrepreneurs have been issued loans amounting to 65.1 million manat ($38.3 million) due to subsidizing interest on existing loans, Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov tweeted, Trend reports.

"Positive decisions were made on 5,022 out of 6,308 applications received regarding subsidizing interest on existing loans. The amount of the approved subsidy is 69.4 million manat ($40.8 million), out of which 65.1 million manat ($38.3 million) have been paid to entrepreneurs," the minister wrote.