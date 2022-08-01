Overview of Karabakh's economic reintegration into Azerbaijan ready - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 1. The Government of Azerbaijan with participation of local and foreign experts has prepared the overview of economic reintegration of the liberated territories, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov told RealTV, Trend reports.

“This document defines main goals and tools for the overview. The work that is being done today is guided by a common vision. We believe that various fields such as agriculture and industrial centers have potential. Two industrial zones have already been created,” the minister said.

Jabbarov noted that nine residents are working in the Agdam industrial park.

“Another 15 residents are expected to be issued certificates in the near future. The activity of Jabrayil industrial park will be closely connected with Zangilan airport. This will also contribute to the development of districts of Zangilan and Jabrayil as a transports and logistics center,” he said.

According to the minister, Azerbaijan sees potential in exploitation of natural resources and natural minerals on the liberated territories.

“There are already foreign investors in this field and contracts have been signed with them,” Jabbarov noted.