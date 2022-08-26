Azerbaijan amends rules for determining, applying transfer prices

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 26. The resolution of the Board of Azerbaijan’s Ministry of Taxes "On approval of a number of forms and rules provided for by the Tax Code of Azerbaijan" dated January 27, 2017, has been amended by the decision of the Board of the Ministry of Economy, Trend reports via the State Tax Service under the ministry.

According to the service, given the changing trends in the field of international taxation, the application of the principles of international taxation, and ensuring the meeting of transactions on transfer prices with international standards, amendments were made to "Rules for determining and applying transfer prices".

The amendments were also aimed at ensuring the implementation of the decree of the President of Azerbaijan dated December 29, 2021, on the application of the law dated December 3, 2021 "On amendments to the Tax Code of Azerbaijan", as well as the regulation of a number of issues related to the application of this law, added the service.