Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Association and Azerbaijani Association of Freight Forwarding Companies sign co-op agreement

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 1. Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Association (AFRA) the Association of Freight Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan have signed an agreement on cooperation, Trend reports via AFRA.

The agreement was signed by Head of Azerbaijan Fashion Retail Association (AFRA) and Head of the Association of Freight Forwarding Companies of Azerbaijan Kamran Habibov.

The goal of the agreement is to develop partnership, exchange information and experience, optimize supply chain, use modern digital systems in logistics and retail area, in order to ensure effective solution to storage and distribution problem.

Within the framework of the agreement, the parties provide for organization of conferences, business forums,seminars, round tables with the participation of international organization, companies and experts in logistics and retail area, joint participation in regional and international events, assistance in expanding professional and business ties with interested companies and organizations.