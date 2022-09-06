Azerbaijan's Central Bank to conduct test works in Interbank Card Center

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Modernization measures will be carried out with the aim to increase the efficiency of operations, performed by the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA) through the card infrastructure, Trend reports via CBA.

"Within the framework of these measures it's planned to conduct relevant test works to access the stability during emergencies situations updated on the basis of modern standards of the technical infrastructure of the Interbank Card Center with the provision of backup centers for the functioning of the system for three days, starting from September 7, 2022 from 03:00 to 04:00 (GMT+4)," CBA stated.