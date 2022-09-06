...
Azerbaijan's SMBDA to engage Turkish investors for SME projects

Economy Materials 6 September 2022 19:56 (UTC +04:00)
Kamran Gasimov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 6. Azerbaijan's Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) is holding meetings with local and foreign businessmen to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, the agency told Trend.

As the agency noted, Chairman of SMBDA Management Board Orkhan Mammadov met with a delegation of the Turkish ASKON (Anatolian Lions Businessmen's Association), led by Vice President Mustafa Necati Isik.

The meeting emphasized the agency's efforts for enhancing collaboration with the relevant structures of Türkiye and its readiness to provide full support in engaging Turkish investors for Azerbaijani SME projects.

Moreover, the sides exchanged views on the expansion of ties between the SMEs of the two countries, as well as on the implementation of joint projects.

