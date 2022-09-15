AZPROMO hosts meeting with entrepreneurs of Russian region

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Baku hosted a meeting between the entrepreneurs of Azerbaijan and the Krasnodar region of the Russian Federation, organized by the Agency for the Promotion of Exports and Investments (AZPROMO), Trend reports.

The event provided information on the favorable business and investment climate created in Azerbaijan, emphasized the importance of expanding ties between entrepreneurs of both countries, the presence of great potential for this, and brought to attention that business meetings contribute to the development of ties.

"At the meeting, an exchange of views took place on the directions of development of trade and economic partnership, relations between business circles, businessmen of both countries made presentations. The event continued with bilateral meetings between entrepreneurs," the report says.