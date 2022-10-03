Azerbaijan's SMBDA and WB discuss expansion of SME's access to financing

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. Azerbaijani Small and Medium Business Development Agency (SMBDA) continues to hold meetings with local and foreign structures in order to expand ties and implement new business initiatives, Trend reports via SMBDA.

Chairman of the Management Board of SMBDA Orkhan Mammadov met up with the Country Manager for World Bank in Azerbaijan Sarah Michael.

During the meeting, an exchange of opinions on joint initiatives on simplification of access to financing, and implementation of joint projects in this direction took place.