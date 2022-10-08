Tourism development in Azerbaijan's liberated lands among relevant topics – official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 8. The tourism development in Azerbaijan's liberated territories is among the relevant topics, Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the liberated territories of the Karabakh Economic Region (except Shusha district) Emin Huseynov said at the international scientific and practical conference on "Naftalan – synergistic interaction of health and tourism. New realities in the region", Trend reports.

He noted that despite the rebuilding activities done in Azerbaijan to develop tourism, Karabakh and the surrounding districts with great tourism potential remained aloof from these processes, as they were under occupation for nearly 30 years.

"Following the Azerbaijani Army's historic victory in the second Karabakh War under the leadership of Victorious Supreme Commander Ilham Aliyev, Karabakh was liberated from the Armenian occupation. The development of tourism in liberated lands will make a significant contribution to the state of the economy in the country regarding the rich potential of Karabakh," Huseynov stressed.