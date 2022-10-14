Use of alternative energy in Azerbaijan to reach 24% by 2026 - official

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 14. The use of alternative energy sources in Azerbaijan will reach 24 percent by 2026 and 30 percent by 2030, Executive Director of the Center for Analysis of Economic Reforms and Communications of Azerbaijan Vusal Gasimli told reporters, Trend reports.

He noted that this is provided for in the framework of the 'Strategy for the socio-economic development of Azerbaijan for 2022-2026.'

"It's planned to increase the share of 'green' coverage' in Azerbaijan to 12.3 percent, and the use of alternative sources in electricity generation - up to 24 percent in the next four years. Within the framework of this strategic priority, it's provided to reduce the proportion of land unsuitable for use to 15 percent," Gasimli said.

"In Azerbaijan, by 2026, the level of provision of the population with drinking water will be brought up to 85 percent, and the level of provision of water for irrigation - up to 90 percent. To achieve all these results, the government, international development partners and representatives of entrepreneurs must work together," Gasimli added.