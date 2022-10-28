Draft law on public-private partnership recommended at plenary session of Azerbaijan's parliament

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 28. The discussion of the draft law "On public-private partnership" took place at the meeting of the Azerbaijani Parliament’s (Milli Majlis) Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship, Trend reports citing Azerbaijani Parliament.

Chairman of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry and Entrepreneurship of Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) Tahir Mirkishili, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov, President of Azerbaijan Bank Association Zakir Nuriyev, members of Parliament participated in the meeting.

The new draft law, in accordance with paragraphs 11,12 and 13 of part I of Article 94 of the Constitution of Azerbaijan determines the organizational, legal, and economic foundations for carrying out activities in the field of public-private partnership.

After discussion, the bill was recommended to the plenary session of the Azerbaijani Parliament (Milli Majlis) during the first reading.