Azerbaijan becomes first country with local company to maintain BP-operated areas

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. Azerbaijani Global Energy Solutions LLC (Glensol), which deals with oil field operations and equipment maintenance, will handle operation and maintenance of gas turbine packages to BP-operated facilities in the country, Trend reports via BP.

According to BP, Glensol has been awarded a seven-year contract for the provision of these services.

The scope of the contract includes technical support, fleet management, major maintenance of power turbines, motors and alternators, spare parts management and other related services.

The services to be provided under this contract cover all marine installations operated by BP on the Caspian Sea and coastal facilities in Azerbaijan, including the Sangachal terminal, as well as services for the future Azeri Central East (ACE) platform.

As BP noted, this is the first experience in the global BP supply chain where a local service provider is awarded a contract with an area that is typically managed by the original equipment manufacturer.

“Gas turbine maintenance is one of the critical areas of our activities, which is necessary to ensure the long-term reliability, integrity and production performance of our assets. Localization of such important scope is a huge achievement, and we hope we will continue to receive high quality service for this critical area of our operations,” Ilgar Gasanov, maintenance and reliability discipline manager for Azerbaijan, Georgia and Türkiye region, said.

---

