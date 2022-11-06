Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers makes amendments to commodity nomenclature of foreign economic activity

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 6. Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has made amendments to "Commodity Nomenclature of Foreign Economic Activity of the Republic of Azerbaijan, rates of import customs duties and export customs duties, Trend reports citing Cabinet of Minsiters.

According to the decision, preparations for processing of metal surfaces (powders and pastes for low temperature brazing, high temperature brazing and welding) and manganese steel wire are exempted from 5 percent import customs duty until September 30, 2027.