Azerbaijani oil prices decrease

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 16. The price of Azeri LT CIF Augusta, produced at the Azeri-Chirag-Deepwater Gunashli (ACG) field, decreased by $1.39 on November 15 compared to the previous price, amounting to $95.9 per barrel, Trend reports on November 16 referring to the source from the country's oil and gas market.

The price of Azeri LT FOB Ceyhan on November 15 amounted to $93.59 per barrel, down by $1.47 as compared to the previous price.

Azerbaijan also sells its URALS oil from the Russian Black Sea port of Novorossiysk, delivering it through the Baku-Novorossiysk pipeline.

The price of URALS with shipment from the port equaled $63.6 per barrel on November 15, lowering by $1.57 as compared to the previous price.

Meanwhile, the cost of a barrel of Brent Dated oil, produced in the North Sea declined by $1.56 compared to the previous price and made up $93.95 per barrel.