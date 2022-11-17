Azerbaijan to issue mortgage loans for housing sale in liberated territories

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 17. The attraction of private investments to the construction of settlements and the creation of a public-private partnership will be ensured in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan from 2022 through 2026, Trend reports on November 17 via the First State Program of the "Great Return" to the liberated territories.

According to the document, the Mortgage and Credit Guarantee Fund and the State Housing Development Agency will support the sale of residential areas through mortgage lending and expand access to financial resources of entities involved in the construction of residential premises, as well as the production of building materials.

In order to implement the above, with the adoption of relevant legislative acts, the conditions of the mortgage lending mechanism for the purchase of a residential area (the ratio of loan to collateral, income to debt, and others) will be reviewed, the mechanism for guaranteeing manat loans received by entrepreneurs from authorized banks will be improved, and a subsidy will be provided for a part of the accrued interest on loans received under the fund’s guarantee.