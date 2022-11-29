Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University talks benefits of 'green hydrogen' manufacture to Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. The 'green hydrogen' manufacture is of benefit to Azerbaijan, said the Rector of Azerbaijan Technical University Vilayat Valiyev, Trend reports.

According to him, the manufacturing projects for 'green hydrogen' are more likely to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40 percent by 2050.

Valiyev said that the construction of a solar power plant in Garadagh, which is being implemented with the support of the UAE company Masdar, as well as the construction of a wind power plant in Karabakh, will contribute to achieving this goal.