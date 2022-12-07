Azerbaijan names number of local hotels with 'star' rating

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 7. To date, 150 hotels in Azerbaijan have applied for the "star" classification, which has been successfully applied for two years, Chairman of the State Tourism Agency Fuad Naghiyev said on December 7 at the V Assembly of the Azerbaijan Hotel Association in Baku, Trend reports.

"The classification of about 100 hotels has been completed, as a result of which 44 of them received the appropriate certificates," he said.

Noting that a very small number of hotels qualify, he said that most hotels will need to be re-audited or re-apply.

Nagiyev noted that an increase in the number of hotels with a "star" qualification will stimulate healthy competition, which will ultimately give impetus to the development of the hotel industry.