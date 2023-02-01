Azerbaijan completes establishment of agricultural parks' registry (UPDATE)

Details added (first version posted at 14:26)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 1. Azerbaijan has finished the establishment of the agricultural parks' registry, Chairman of the Executive Board of Azerbaijan's Economic Zones Development Agency (EZDA) Elshad Nuriyev said at a press conference on the 2022 results, Trend reports.

"From now on, agricultural complexes using advanced technology will be allowed to obtain the status of an agricultural park. On the plus side, well-functioning agricultural parks will be able to receive short-term loans for relevant infrastructure support from the state. Therefore, sustainable and efficient agricultural industries will be supported, while those who aren't, will not be able to get the status of an agricultural park," he noted.

He noted that the EZDA is currently working on the establishment of 51 agricultural parks in 32 districts of Azerbaijan. Of them, 34 agricultural parks focus on crop farming, 14 – on crop and livestock production, one – on animal husbandry, and two – on processing industry. Thus, 44 agricultural parks have already been launched.