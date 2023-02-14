Zangazur corridor to increase transit potential of TITR - deputy minister (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 14. Zangazur corridor will contribute to the increase of transit potential of the Transcaspian International Transport Route (TITR), said Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan Rahman Gummatov during a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Abdusamat Muminov, Trend reports via Azerbaijan's Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

Gummatov noted that the Zangazur corridor will create new economic opportunities both for the countries of the region and Turkic-speaking countries.

In addition, the ministry noted that the parties discussed issues related to increasing the volume of cargo transportation, improving conditions, and infrastructure development.

The delegation from Uzbekistan will also hold meetings with representatives of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, Land Transport Agency, Baku Port, Azerbaijan Caspian Shipping Company CJSC, and the Baku Shipyard plant.