Azerbaijan discloses amount of subsidies paid to entrepreneurs affected by COVID-19

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Subsidies totaling 42.5 million manat ($25 million) were paid from June 2020 through January 1, 2023, within the state support program for the COVID-19-affected Azerbaijani entrepreneurs, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Economy Ministry's tweet.

In 2022, Azerbaijan gave out 26.1 million manat ($15.35 million) of subsidies under this program, while in 2021 this figure totaled 15.3 million manat ($9 million).

As part of public support for the private sector, since 2020, entrepreneurs affected by the COVID-19 pandemic have been provided with guarantees and subsidies through the Entrepreneurship Development Fund under the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan.