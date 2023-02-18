Azerbaijan announces timeframe for commissioning Gubadli-Eyvazli highway

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 18. Earthwork has been completed by 90 percent as part of the construction of the Gubadli-Eyvazli highway, Chairman of the Board of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads Saleh Mammadov said during a media tour to Aghali village in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

"Through this road, we'll also get access to the Gorus-Sisian road [in Armenia]. This road will provide us with a second exit to East Zangazur. The road will be ready and commissioned in May-June this year," added the official.

Construction of the highway has started following the liberation of Azerbaijani territories, including the Gubadli district, from Armenian occupation in the 2020 Second Karabakh War.

The Gubadli-Eyvazli highway passes through the territory of the Mahmudlu, Khidirli, Muskanli, Malikahmadli, Gudanli, Davudlu, and Eyvazli villages of the Gubadli district.

In accordance with the trilateral statement of November 10, 2020, signed between Azerbaijani, Armenian and Russian leaders, Armenia shall guarantee the security of transport connections between the western regions and the Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic of Azerbaijan in order to arrange unobstructed movement of persons, vehicles and cargo in both directions.

East Zangezur Economic Region is one of the 14 economic regions of Azerbaijan. It borders Iran to the south and Armenia to the west, as well as the economic regions of Karabakh, and Ganja-Dashkasan. The region consists of the districts of Kalbajar, Lachin, Gubadli, Zangilan, and Jabrayil.