Length of roads constructed in Azerbaijan in 2022 revealed

ZANGILAN, Azerbaijan, February 19. Azerbaijan's State Agency of Azerbaijan Automobile Roads built, reconstructed, and repaired 803.5 kilometers of highways, avenues, and streets last year, Chairman of the Agency Saleh Mammadov said during a media tour to Aghali village in the Zangilan district, Trend reports.

According to him, in 2021, the length of the roads built and repaired amounted to 728.3 kilometers.

Of the roads built last year, 243.3 kilometers are of republican significance, and 398 kilometers are of local significance. In 2022, 171.2 kilometers of roads were reconstructed in Baku.

In addition, it was also noted during the media tour that the construction of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway (Zangazur corridor) continues. It is expected that the road will be ready by July 2024. The foundation of the Horadiz-Jabrayil-Zangilan-Aghband highway was laid on October 26, 2021, with the participation of President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

This road is part of the Hajigabul-Horadiz-Aghband-Zangazur road and is of great importance in terms of connecting Zangilan with other districts of Azerbaijan and the country’s Nakhchivan Autonomous Republic.