Azerbaijan shares list of documents required when importing food products

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. The Order of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan No. 1853 dated March 4, 2016 "On additional measures to continue reforms in the customs system" has been amended, Trend reports.

In this regard, President Ilham Aliyev signed an order.

According to the order, when importing food products at customs, an electronic notification, an extract from the food safety register, a health certificate, and a document confirming the safety of food and feed products will be required.

Previously, the import of food products required a food safety certificate and an extract from the state register for the registration of the food safety of their manufacturers.