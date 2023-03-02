USAID sees huge potential in Azerbaijan's agriculture - mission director

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 2. USAID [US Agency for International Development] sees great potential in Azerbaijan's agricultural sector, said Michael Nehrbass, USAID Mission Director in Azerbaijan at a conference on the topic: "Prospects for the development of alternative financial markets in Azerbaijan", Trend reports.

According to him, small and medium-sized enterprises create a large number of jobs in the agricultural sector.

"USAID in Azerbaijan aims to create and support inclusive financing and competition. We are working on creating platforms not only to support SMEs but also women's entrepreneurship," he said.

Nehrbass noted that USAID is glad and ready to become part of the implementation of alternative sources of financing for SMEs, as well as the development of inclusive entrepreneurship.