Azerbaijan's Garadagh glass plant signs several contracts for glass container production (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

Details added (first published: 12:51)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 7. Azerbaijan's Garadagh glass plant signed a number of contracts for the production of 35 million glass containers at the beginning of 2023, Director of the factory's production plant Nasrulla Agasiyev said during a media tour, Trend reports.

According to him, the company can produce glass containers for various purposes.

"We plan to implement these contracts during nine months of this year. In particular, the company manufactures products for Aznar, AzQranata, Sirab, Azersun, and Badamli," he said.

He added that the company has installed Italian and Czech equipment.

The production capacity of the factory is 65 million glass containers per year or 130,000 a day. Currently, 210 people are permanently employed at the enterprise. The authorized capital of the plant is 35.95 million manat ($21.1 million).